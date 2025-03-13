Notorious Chinese hacking company went nearly a year undetected in Littleton utility company

LITTLETON, Mass. — A Littleton utilities company was informed that a notorious group of Chinese hackers had compromised them.

In 2023, the FBI alerted Littleton Electric, Light, and Water Departments (LELWD) that their company was one of many to be attacked by Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored hacking group from the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

LEWLD went to work immediately, acting with federal partners Evolab Technology Solutions and Dragos to locate the individuals who compromised the system and lock down their network.

Prior to the attack, LEWLD had already taken steps to bolster their cybersecurity before enacting help from Dragos and Evolab. Dragos released a case study with more information on how the company assisted LEWLD in attacking their threat.

No customer data had been compromised, and LEWLD’s operations went unimpacted.

Nick Lawler, General Manger of LEWLD, stated, “We currently still work with our Federal partners and IT/OT experts to ensure the integrity of our network, and that we continue to provide safe, reliable electricity to the communities that we serve.”

Boston 25 News reached out to the FBI for comment, in which they declined to give one.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

