‘Not something I ever imagined’: Beacon Hill residents amazed by coyote sighting

BOSTON — Neighbors on Beacon Hill are abuzz over the coyote sighting that many longtime residents are calling a first.

The coyote was corralled and captured by a Boston animal control officer on Anderson Street near Myrtle Street in broad daylight. Anderson Street is located less than a half-mile from the Massachusetts State House.

A Boston Parks and Recreation spokesperson told Boston 25 News that the coyote appeared healthy and was subsequently released in a safe area.

Beacon Hill resident Eric Marberblatt was among the spectators who took photos of the coyote being lassoed.

He said it’s not something he’s never seen in the historic community of Federal-style and Victorian brick row houses where he’s lived for three decades.

“It’s not something I ever imagined!,” said Marberblatt. “I walk around late at night, and the last thing I’d want to see is this hungry coyote standing in front of me.”

Wildlife officials are reminding the public that coyote sightings have become increasingly common in inner city Boston neighborhoods over the years.

Beacon Hill Coyote (CREDIT: ERIC MARBERBLATT)

“These are coyotes being born and raised in the city, spending their entire lives in the city,” said Dave Wattles, Black Bear & Furbearer Biologist with the Mass Division of Fisheries & Wildlife. “It’s a little more unusual there, but it’s certainly not overly concerning.”

Wattles said there are several possibilities that could explain why the coyote ventured onto Beacon Hill.

“It’s possible it’s a young animal venturing out on its own,” he explained. “They tend to be nomadic. They tend to exist around the coyote territories looking for a territory of their own.”

Wattles offered some tips to prevent any coyote conflict:

Remove all food sources around the home like bird feeders and pet food.

Haze coyotes and drive them off. Yell, scream, and make loud noises to keep them from getting comfortable.

Protect your pets. Keep them on a leash because just watching them from the porch opens them up to an attack.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group