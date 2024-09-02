‘Not the end of the story’: Mayor Wu says she is hopeful for Steward Health Care resolution

BOSTON — Some unemployed workers and residents in Dorchester and Ayer are wondering what’s next, after two Steward Health Care hospitals officially shut down.

Hugs, tears, and some fears were felt Saturday morning at 7 a.m. when Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer closed down.

“It’s not the end of the story,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Bankrupt Steward Health Care failed to find qualified bidders for the two locations forcing them to close.

Friday, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced five of Steward’s Massachusetts hospitals are being bought by other companies and the state plans to acquire another one through eminent domain.

“We’re still in ongoing conversations to support the state and other health providers and entities to figure out anything that is possible,” said Mayor Wu.

Some employees who were at Carney Hospital when the doors locked said they need to look for a new job.

“Some have gone on to the other Steward facilities open positions if they were qualified for, then they were able to get in some have opted not to, they wanted to get out of Steward all together, and I don’t blame them,” said Maryanne Murphy, former employee.

Still, some people worry about residents in the area who depended on the easy access to care and how other hospitals have over crowded emergency rooms.

“I remain hopeful that there will be a solution because we’re all committed to making sure that there will, we’ll still find a way to make sure healthcare is accessible there,” said Mayor Wu.

The Governor said her focus remains the same, protecting access to care, jobs, and the stability of the healthcare system, while getting Steward out of Massachusetts. She said the new hospital agreements have to be approved by the bankruptcy court, a hearing is scheduled for September 4th.

