Norwood police locate two missing elderly women

NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood Police say the women have been found safe.

Norwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing elderly women.

Paula Horne, 84, and Ann Sharkey, 87, were last seen on Monday at noon.

The women were believed to be seen in a 2006 Mercury Montego with Massachusetts license plate CC5905.

They are known to frequent Norwood and surrounding towns, as well as Boston’s Roslindale section.

Horne was last seen wearing navy blue sneakers, a navy blue sweater, sweatpants, a black peacoat, and a plaid purse. Sharkey was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red shirt, and a black purse.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Norwood Police at 781-762-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

