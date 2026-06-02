Norwood police locate missing senior after coordinated search using drones, K9s

NORWOOD, Mass. — With the help of drones, K9 units, and mutual aid partners, Norwood police safely located a 77-year-old resident who had walked away from the Ellis Rehabilitation Center.

A Silver Alert was issued for James Mayo after he left the facility around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police noted that cases involving elderly individuals—especially those who may be experiencing cognitive impairment or other medical conditions—can often have tragic outcomes.

However, thanks to the swift response of officers, dispatchers, K9 teams, drone operators, and assisting agencies, Mayo was located safely within a relatively short time.

Video released by police shows drones, donated by the Simoni Foundation, being used during the search. The footage also captures officers emerging from a wooded area with Mayo after he was found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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