Norwood police hands out food donations as government shutdown continues

Norwood Police opened their doors Monday morning to dozens of families, community members, and more in need of food assistance amidst the ongoing government shutdown.

The department distributed hundreds of food products during a two-hour window at its headquarters.

Chief Chris Padden said volunteers from his department volunteered their time over the weekend to organize the food products donated by local residents and companies.

“We see a lot of the bad side of society,” said Padden. “To see people step up to help other people is unbelievable.”

The products included rice, cereal, canned goods and more.

Padden said this is part of their annual holiday food drive. However, they started early this year amidst the government shutdown and the temporary freezing of SNAP benefits.

Officers were also stationed outside of local grocery stores Monday collecting more donations.

“They’re very appreciative,” said Padden. “A number of single moms and folks that are on fixed incomes and things along those lines... Sometimes it’s just a matter of life goes the wrong way, and you find yourself in a difficult situation. When somebody can help, it’s a great thing.”

The department said this is the first of many efforts to deliver food to those in need.

