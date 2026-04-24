NORTON, Mass. — A Norton Middle Schooler did the unthinkable after sinking a hole-in-one on his first-ever round of golf.

Seventh grader Carter Theos was golfing with his friends last Monday, April 13, at The Links at Mass Golf.

Theos had been to Topgolf before, but other than that, his friends say Theos’ golfing was “terrible.”

That was before lining up on the third hole, when Theos used a driver despite his friend’s advice, and hit the ball, eventually sinking in for an ace.

Theo’s name will be placed on a “hole-in-one” plaque by the end of the year.

Norton teen makes golf look easy, sinks hole-in-one on first round ever (Mass Golf)

Theos says that when he told his mom’s side of the family, they were a bit envious, as many of his family members have been golfing for a long time.

“They’re not mad,” Carter Theos said. “But they’re jealous. Some of them have been golfing for 40 years…they didn’t believe it at first.”

Theos said he and his friends will be back in the summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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