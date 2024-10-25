Northeastern University bathrooms on lock amid reported prostitution concerns

BOSTON — Guests will be unable to access restrooms at Northeastern University’s Mugar Hall after locks were put on the bathrooms in order to stop reported acts of prostitution inside the building.

According to Northeastern’s student paper, The Huntington News, at least eight bathrooms have electronic locks to curb criminal acts specified to be “in relation to prostitution.”

Students will need to use their student Husky Cards to enter the restrooms going forward.

Northeastern officials would not confirm the alleged prostitution but told Boston 25 the changes were made “based on security concerns raised by faculty, students and staff.”

Mayor Michelle Wu said Friday that Boston’s students and young people deserve feel safe on campus.

Everywhere in our city, people need to be safe and need to know that illegal activity will not be tolerated,” Wu said. “But especially when it comes to spaces that our students and young people are in.”

The Huntington News reports that concerns of alleged prostitution have been discussed in meetings for more than a month now.

According to Northeastern Univerity Police crime logs, police responded to eight instances of trespassing, loitering, suspicious activity, or lewd and lascivious conduct in Mugar Hall between May and June.

