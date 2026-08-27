Northeastern delays new arena construction after finding asbestos

BOSTON — Northeasterns planned new sports arena is facing a delay after asbestos was discovered in the ground at the Matthews Arena site.

The presence of asbestos has pushed the opening of the new multi-purpose arena and recreation center from 2028 to 2029.

University officials believe the asbestos was likely left in the soil following construction of the original Boston Arena in 1910.

The new arena and recreation center will be built on the same site as the historic Matthews Arena, which has a long connection to Boston sports history.

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The arena originally served as the home of both the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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