North Shore beach closed due to shark sighting for second straight day

GLOUCSTER, Mass. — A North Shore beach is closed for the second straight day due to a potential shark sighting.

The water at Good Harbor Beach is closed for swimming due to a shark sighting, Gloucester Beaches posted on Facebook.

“Please stay out of the water until further notice and follow lifeguard instructions,” the Facebook post read.

Good Harbor Beach was also closed early Thursday afternoon for a reported shark sighting before reopening around 3:00 p.m.

