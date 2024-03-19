North Reading authorities warn of increase in ‘check-washing’ schemes

NORTH READING, Mass. — An uptick in check-washing schemes has prompted police to put out a warning to residents in town.

Check-washing refers to a plot where stolen checks are altered so that suspects may fraudulently cash them. Criminals typically use various chemical washes to remove the ink from the checks and then fill in the newly blank checks.

Stealing from USPS mailboxes is a common ploy by criminals to gain access to unsuspecting victims’ checks.

According to North Reading Police Chief Mark Zimmerman, there have been 40 such complaints related to these schemes from residents in town in the past 2 years. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering the following tips to ensure you don’t fall victim:

Use black gel pens when filling out checks. Black gel ink can be more difficult to wash off of a check.

Do not mail checks via your residential mailbox, or any other insecure mailbox. It is recommended that any checks be mailed only in blue Postal Service mailboxes, or that they be delivered by hand inside the Post Office.

Shred or burn canceled checks. Do not throw checks in the trash.

Check your bank statements often. Some banks will only reimburse funds lost to fraud if the fraud is reported to the bank within 30 days.

Never send cash in the mail.

Residents who believe they may have had mail stolen or checks fraudulently cashed are encouraged to contact the North Reading Police Department at 978-664-3131.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group