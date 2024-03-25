2024 NCAA Tournament: Which college basketball teams are playing at TD Garden this week?

BOSTON — The Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off later this week with teams, including New England’s last remaining school, playing at TD Garden in Boston.

The tournament’s top overall seed, UConn, will play host to the No. 5 seed San Diego State in the East’s first regional semifinal game on the home floor of the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 7:39 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa State will later square off with No. 3 Illinois in the second regional semifinal game at TD Garden at 10 p.m.

Both games will also air on TBS/truTV.

The winners of those games will advance to the Elite Eight on Saturday with that game also being played in Boston. The official time for that game will be announced Thursday.

The men’s Final Four will begin on April 6 in Phoenix followed by the national title game on April 8.

