North End festival stepping up security due to past concerns: ‘It’s going to be a little different’

BOSTON — Dominic Strazzullo is President of the Madonna del Soccorrso Society. They run the Fisherman’s Feast in Boston’s North End.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and it’s something you have to have in your blood to keep it going,” said Strazzullo.

“Our feast is 114 years old. It is the oldest running continuous Italian feast in the North End of Boston right now. There are feasts that are older but they haven’t been continuous,” he said.

And with that history comes lots of tradition.

“It’s from Sciacca, Sicily, and the fishermen from that town are the ones who carry the Madonna and the Madonna looks out for the fisherman,” he said.

The fishermen carry her statue through the streets and the festival draws tens of thousands.

“Over the course of the 4 days we estimate around 50 to 100 thousand people,” said Strazzullo.

But some disruptions in the last few years mean security’s been stepped up at all the festivals in the North End.

“This year’s going to be a little different. We do have extra security measures in place,” he said.

That’s due to unruly crowds, some fights and underage drinking. But the bottom line Strazzullo says is that those measures are meant to keep you safe and enjoy a real taste of Boston’s North End.

“It’s an outdoor street festival that brings joy to all your families. We have something for everybody. Remember it’s August 15 to the 18th… Fisherman’s Feast,” he said.

The increase in security you may notice a few changes including additional security barriers, back packs and large bags will not be allowed and you’ll see more police patrols.

