North Attleborough man who was shot was not the intended target, police say

North Attleborough, Mass. — North Attleborough police say that a 61-year-old man who was shot in the face was not the intended target.

Officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, October 21, just after 10:00 p.m. North Attleborough Police arrived at the Hampton Inn on 55 Draper Avenue to calls of a person shot.

Upon arriving, they found a 61-year-old man in the lobby of the inn with a gunshot wound to the face. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the man was not the intended target.

North Attleborough Police and Massachusetts State Police, assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, are actively investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

