Police investigating crime scene at Massachusetts hotel

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — There was a large police presence at a hotel in Massachusetts overnight.

Officers surrounded the Hampton Inn & Suites at 55 Draper Avenue in North Attleboro around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Video from the scene showed the lobby roped off with yellow crime tape. Investigators were also spotted going in and out of the building.

No details on the nature of the investigation were immediately available.

Boston 25 has reached out to state and local law enforcement for information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

