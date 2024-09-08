North Attleboro husband and wife identified as victims in deadly Foxboro crash

FOXBORO, Mass. — The two people pronounced deceased after Friday afternoon’s two-car crash in Foxboro were identified as a husband and wife from North Attleboro on Saturday.

85-year-old Joseph Borelli and his wife Carol Borrelli, 81, were in their Honda Accord when it collided with a box truck in the area of South Street and Cedar Street around 4:40 p.m., the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said Saturday.

The couple was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Video from the scene showed both cars with heavy damage and one lying on its side.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group