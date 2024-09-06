Injuries reported after serious crash in Foxboro

FOXBORO — Drivers were asked to steer clear of a stretch of roadway in Foxboro after a serious crash Friday afternoon.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash in the area of South Street and Cedar Street, according to the Foxboro Police Department.

Motorists involved in the crash have been taken to the hospital, according to Foxboro police.

Video from the scene showed both cars with heavy damage and one lying on its side.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The intersection of Cedar Street and South Street is closed as officials investigate the crash.





