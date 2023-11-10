North Andover teenager killed, 3 others injured after crash on I-495 in Lawrence

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A high school senior from North Andover was killed and three others teenagers were injured after a Thursday night crash on a busy highway in Lawrence.

On Friday, Superintendent Gregg Gillian identified the 18-year-old girl who died as Brenna Caisse.

“This is a tragedy for the Caisse family, our school, and the North Andover community,” said Gillian, “Our thoughts are with the Caisse family and the families of the other students involved in the accident.”

“Brenna had tremendous connections with staff and students at North Andover High School, said North Andover High School Principal Chet Jackson. “Our School Crisis Response Team met this morning to outline supports for our students and staff.”

Jackson said North Andover High School will be open Saturday, November 11th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm with counseling resources available for its staff and students.

State police troopers responded to the area of I-495 northbound just south of Exit 101 around 9:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of a 2005 GMC Envoy that crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was pulling a fifth-wheel camper. That pickup was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Du Bois, Pennsylvania.

According to the Essex County DA’s office, after the crash, the Envoy went to the right, struck the guardrail, and flipped, rolled down an embankment, before it burst into flames. Brenna Caisse was ejected into the travel lanes of the highway.

A 17-year-old male was also ejected from the Envoy and sustained minor year injuries, state police say.

Two other female passengers a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were able to get themselves out of the Envoy, the DA said. All surviving passengers of the Envoy were transported to Lawrence General Hospital. The operator of the pickup towing the trailer was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact State Police in Andover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group