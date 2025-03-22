North Andover school staff facing job cuts next school year

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The North Andover school district has announced significant job cuts and a temporary school closure for the upcoming year, impacting dozens of staff members.

Approximately 40 job elimination letters were issued across PreK-12, affecting both full-time staff and contracted employees for one-year terms. The North Andover Teachers Association (NATA) warned that the approval of a $68.2 million budget for the next year would result in the loss of 40 jobs and the closure of Kittredge Elementary School.

In a post from March 8, NATA outlined the challenges: not only will jobs be eliminated, but class sizes will increase, and funding for athletics will be reduced by 10%.

In a message sent out by Superintendent Pamela Lathrop, she outlined how the district plans to move forward after the school committee voted in favor of the $68.2 million dollar budget for the next school year.

Lathrop said this is a 9.89% increase from last year’s budget but its $3.5 million dollars less than a level of services budget meaning “difficult decisions will need to be made.”

Lathrop pointed to the end of federal stimulus funding, which had helped during the pandemic, as a major factor in the district’s financial challenges, bringing funding back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Staffing reductions will occur at all levels—elementary, middle, high school, and central office. Additionally, Kittredge Elementary School will be temporarily closed in an effort to maintain financial stability. Lathrop explained that keeping Kittredge open would require “deep, impactful cuts” elsewhere in the district.

The closure of Kittredge will help keep class sizes within the range of 18-25 students per class. Other cuts include reductions to summer IT support, individual school budgets, and curriculum funding.

“These decisions are never easy, but they are necessary to stabilize the district’s finances while continuing to prioritize student learning,” said Lathrop.

Staff members have yet to hear about any transfers taking place.

In a second letter to the community, Superintendent Lathrop said, “Throughout this process, we have worked closely with the North Andover Teachers Association to ensure that we are following the provisions outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). We will continue to collaborate and provide support to affected staff members in the days and weeks ahead.”

In response to the cuts, teachers and staff are planning a “Stop the Cuts!” rally at North Andover Middle School on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

