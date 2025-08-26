Norfolk police chief announces retirement after 38 years of service

NORFOLK, Mass. — The Norfolk police chief will retire from the force after 38 years of service.

Timothy Heinz began his career in 1987 as a Norfolk public safety dispatcher. He went on to serve as a reserve police officer in 1988 before being hired as a full-time police officer in 1989.

In 1999, he was promoted to sergeant, where his leadership roles included field training officer (FTO) manager, emergency communications center supervisor, detective liaison, fire investigator, peer support officer, and designated infectious control officer.

In 2021, he was promoted to lieutenant and oversaw the operations of the department.

Just a year later, in 2022, he was named Chief of Police.

“As Chief, Heinz made significant advancements for the department, including enrolling the agency in the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Program, establishing operational and strategic planning for major community events, supporting and implementing a comprehensive officer wellness program, and creating and strengthening the department’s traffic division, Norfolk police said in a release.

Heinz also served as a call firefighter/emergency medical technician with the Wrentham Fire Department from 1987 to 2018, an auxiliary firefighter from 1985 to 1987, a Wrentham special police officer from 1988 to 1989, and a Wrentham public safety dispatcher from 1987 to 1989.

In all, Chief Heinz devoted over 40 years of service across multiple disciplines.

“Chief Heinz’s career is further distinguished by numerous acts of bravery and impactful contributions, including rescuing a fire victim from a burning structure, helping apprehend a dangerous escaped fugitive, safely locating an emotionally distresses individual and preventing self-harm, assisting with childbirth during a severe snowstorm, finding a missing and endangered person after more than 24 hours, and receiving the MassCop Union’s President’s Award for his life-saving efforts during a condominium explosion, Norfolk police added.

Chief Heinz will officially retire in September. 30. To ensure a smooth transition, Chief Heinz will begin serving in an advisory role on September. 1 until his retirement date.

