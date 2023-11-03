Update: Missing Needham teen found, according to police

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Update: Needham Police say Higgins has been located.
We have located Ahmirah!! THANK YOU to everyone who shared our posts!Posted by Needham Police Department on Thursday, November 2, 2023
Previous article: Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
14-year-old Ahmira Higgins was last seen in the Birds Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning wearing a backpack, according to Needham Police.
She is described as a 5′9″ 180lb Black girl who may be wearing sweatpants or cargo pants and a black sweatshirt with skeletons, although officials say this clothing is not confirmed.
Authorities say they’re trying to find her and check her well-being.
Anyone with information about Higgins’s whereabouts is asked to call 781-455-7570.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
