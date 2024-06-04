Police searching for suspect accused of stealing from Medway Community Farm

MEDWAY, Mass. — A suspect accused of brazenly robbing a community farm meant to feed local food pantries and shelters is being sought by authorities.

According to Medway Police, the suspect pictured stole several plants from the Medway Community Farm on Sunday afternoon.

Founded in 2009, the farm helps yield fresh vegetables, herbs, and flowers that help those suffering from food insecurity in the community. Medway Community Farm participates in several SNAP and HIP programs and works with needy families to gain access to healthy food options, according to their website.

“This theft is petty in price and nature. As community members, we hope for and expect better of our neighbors,” police wrote in a social media post. “We know that MCF would have worked with this individual if they could not afford the plants they stole.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Medway Police at 508-533-3212.

Medway community farm theft (Medway Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

