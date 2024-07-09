Police searching for missing 11-year-old in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a child who went missing Monday night.

11-year-old Jeremiah Rivera was last seen on Wilson Court across from Stoughton High School at 8:30 p.m., according to police.

He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and gray vans. Residents in the area of Pearl Street, Adams Street, and Presidential Courts neighborhoods are being asked to check their home security cameras.

Anyone with information about Jeremiah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

