More than a dozen cases of whooping cough identified in Brookline, officials say

BROOKLINE, Mass. — As summer vacation starts, health officials are alerting residents that more than a dozen cases of whooping cough have been identified among Brookline Public Schools students.

According to the Brookline Department of Health and Human Services, on June 5, the high school alerted about a positive case of Pertussis, aka whooping cough.

Another additional case was identified at the Runkle Elementary School as well.

Families were immediately notified by school administrators.

Officials say at this time they’ve identified 15 total cases in town.

“At this time, we feel that the public health risk is low, however with the school year ending, we feel it is important to update the community about the situation and steps our residents can take to avoid exposure to Pertussis and other illnesses,” Director Sigalle Reiss said.

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection that affects the lungs and a person’s breathing. It is easily spread from person to person and, while usually mild in older children and adults, can often cause serious illness in very young children and infants.

Pertussis progresses in three phases, starting with cold-like symptoms like runny nose, sneezing, and cough that last for one to two weeks and slowly worsen, followed by strong, uncontrolled coughing spells that can be accompanied by a “whooping” noise during inhalation.

If you have been exposed to someone with pertussis and develop symptoms, the best thing to do is contact your doctor.

For more information about whooping cough, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group