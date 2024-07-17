Man arrested for gross lewdness in Brookline possessed stun gun and handcuffs, police say

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A man wanted in connection to lewdness incidents in Brookline was in possession of both a stun gun and handcuffs during his arrest, according to authorities.

68-year-old Darryl E. Breen, who is the subject of an arrest warrant in Florida, is charged with two counts of open and gross lewdness.

According to Brookline Police, a patrol officer saw Breen driving a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Oregon registration just after midnight on Sunday and recognized it as a possible vehicle of interest in a lewdness investigation from June.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and Breen allegedly gave police a false identification. The officer arrested Breen on probable cause that he was a suspect in the open and gross lewdness investigation, false I.D. notwithstanding.

During the arrest, investigators say they found Breen had a stun gun, BB gun, and two pairs of handcuffs in his possession.

Surveillance video from June 22 allegedly shows Breen following a young woman out on a jog.

Police believe he was active in the Brookline, Allston, and the Back Bay area of Boston, and that there are other victims of similar incidents in the last several weeks that may not have been reported to law enforcement.

If anyone recognizes Breen or believes they may be a victim of his, you’re asked to contact Brookline Police Detectives at 617-730-2244.

Breen is currently in custody on a 20-day hold and will be back in court in early August, according to authorities.

