Man accused of ‘lingering’ in buffer zone outside Karen Read trial held pending medical evaluation

A man accused of violating the buffer zone outside the court where the retrial of Karen Read is ongoing was held on Tuesday pending a medical evaluation.

Bao Nguyen, 42, of Woburn, was charged with trespassing.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Nguyen was “lingering and filming” within the buffer zone outside Norfolk Superior Court around 8:30 a.m.

Video of the incident livestreamed to Nguyen’s Youtube channel viewed by Boston 25 News shows him and a trooper discussing the buffer zone limits when another trooper came over and knocked Nguyen’s phone from his hands.

He was taken into custody and requested medical attention by Dedham EMS. Nguyen was then transported to the Framingham Barracks for booking.

At his arraignment in Dedham District Court later that afternoon, Nguyen was held without bail pending a medical evaluation after interrupting the judge several times.

Nguyen has several open cases in Florida, Texas, and Arizona for obstruction. Details of those cases were not immediately available.

It is unclear when he will be back in court.

Judge Beverly Cannone ordered that the 200-foot buffer zone remain in effect for Read’s second trial and be extended to include the area bounded by Bates Court, Bullard Street, Ames Street, and Court Street.

The buffer zone was put in place at the start of Read’s first trial in April 2024 to keep demonstrators a distance from the courthouse.

“In the interest of ensuring a fair trial, the Trial Court issued an order regarding the second Commonwealth v. Karen Read trial which restricts activities in the area of the Norfolk Superior Courthouse in Dedham (also known as the buffer zone),” a State Police spokesperson said in a statement. “The Trial Court charged Dedham Police along with the Massachusetts State Police with ensuring the integrity of the buffer zone through uniformed patrols.”

