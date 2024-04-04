Ex-Weymouth police officer charged with assaulting man in handcuffs during 2022 arrest, DOJ says

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A former Weymouth police officer was charged in federal court on Thursday for using excessive force, allegedly punching a man in custody several times without cause in 2022.

43-year-old Justin Chappell is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to the United States Attorney District of Massachusetts.

The charge stems from an incident on July 2, 2022, when Chappell was a member of the Weymouth Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance around 7:30 p.m.

When Chappell confronted the man in question, body camera footage showed a violent struggle between the suspect and the officer. Chappell can be seen striking the man’s legs with a baton several times before another officer arrived to help apply handcuffs.

According to charging documents, Chappell allegedly punched the arrestee approximately 13 times with a closed fist. He resigned from the department on July 11, 2022, one week after the incident.

“Members of law enforcement take an oath to serve and protect with professionalism and integrity,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

“It is hard to comprehend why Justin Chappell allegedly felt entitled to repeatedly beat a man in his custody, punching him in his face approximately 13 times,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “In doing so, we believe Officer Chappell violated this man’s civil rights and betrayed his sworn oath, his community, and colleagues.”

A plea hearing for Chappell is scheduled for April 11.

The charge of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

