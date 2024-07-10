Dozens of Karen Read supporters picket outside Norfolk County DA’s Office

CANTON, Mass. — Dozens of people gathered outside the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office for hours on Wednesday showing support for Karen Read.

Read is accused of killing her Boston Police Officer boyfriend John O’Keefe by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm in Canton in 2022.

She has been portrayed by her lawyers as a victim of an elaborate coverup by law enforcement.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Read’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss her second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal crash charges, claiming a fourth juror came forward saying she was found “not guilty” of those.

Read’s supporters held signs and shouted “Shame on you,” calling for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey to step down over this case.

The picketers believe there shouldn’t be a re-trial after Karen Read’s murder case ended in a mistrial last week.

With the new defense filings and juror allegations, the crowd hopes the DA drops some of the charges – and the case as a whole.

“I mean, it doesn’t seem like they have much of a basis of their case. Maybe if they had conducted a better investigation when they started, there’d be a lot less unanswered questions, but unfortunately, it was a completely botched case with no supervision – and what supervision was there was conflicted, corrupted, we’ll see,” said Brad Goldstein.

The Norfolk County DA’s Office says they have no comment on the protest outside their office.

The crowd also still plans on picking a retrial date at the next hearing on July 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

