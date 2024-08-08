Dozens gather in Norfolk to protest migrant shelter at old corrections facility: ‘It’s not fair’

NORFOLK, Mass. — More than a dozen people rallied in Norfolk’s town center Wednesday, calling on the state to close the migrant shelter that took over the old Bay State Correctional Center.

“It’s not fair that all our tax money is being spent on people that don’t belong here, you know, they came into the country illegally, I do feel bad for them, but it’s not fair,” said Mark Humphrey, who lives in Norfolk.

Hundreds of immigrants now temporarily live inside the old prison, and while most people at this rally say they haven’t seen any issues with them so far, they’re still against it.

“It shouldn’t be up to the governor, that’s the bottom line, and if anybody thinks it’s not coming to a town near you, it is,” said Lorna Lincoln, who’s against the shelter.

Meanwhile, others want to welcome these families.

“If that’s an available space, that’s open and not being used, why not?” said Joanna Don, who supports the shelter in Norfolk.

Don says her father runs a Haitian church, and they volunteer to bring some of the migrants there on Sundays.

“We started picking up families to come to church because we’re close by we’re like 18 minutes away, so it’s easy for us to pick them up, even if they don’t have cars, then bring them, have service and bring them back home,” said Don.

While many remain divided on this Norfolk shelter, both sides tend to agree, they’re not happy about the state’s new 5-day limit on migrant families staying in these shelters, which went into effect August 1.

“Where are they gonna put them in five days?” said Lincoln.

“How are they supposed to know where else to go, like you’re not giving them enough time to be in one place to create something for themselves,” said Don.

Town leaders say this temporary shelter is expected to remain open for six to twelve months.

