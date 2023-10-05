Deadly wrong-way crash in Avon under investigation

AVON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash that took place early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to the area of Route 24 near the Randolph/Avon line around 2 a.m. for a serious collision found a car had crashed on the wrong side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, but officials say the passenger in the vehicle, an adult male, had a medical emergency and was transported to an area hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

The driver of the car, an adult female, was also transported to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time,

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group