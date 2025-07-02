Canton residents left with overflowing barrels, questions, during trash workers strike

CANTON, Mass. — Neighborhoods in Canton are lined with blue Republic Services bins — untouched and overflowing on trash day.

Republic Services crews, neighbors say, usually pickup around 7:30 a.m. This week, they’re on the picket lines striking against the company.

Sherman Avenue in Canton was one of many neighborhoods who are now evaluating how to move forward.

“A huge inconvenience, so hot, it already smells,” said neighbor Meredith Shea.

Another, Pat Johansen added, “My barrel is full, and I still haven’t emptied my barrels inside.”

The town of Canton said in a statement Wednesday that Republic Services crews from out of state would be resuming pick ups on Monday.

They explained in part:

“Residents are asked not to place trash or recycling at the curb for the remainder of this week. Collection efforts will resume next week to catch up on missed pickups and restore normal service as quickly as possible.”

Canton residents are evaluating how to dispose or store trash until next Monday. They told Boston 25 their main fears include the smell and animals in their neighborhood.

One neighbor, Kyle, added, “I’ll be perfectly honest with you, I’m just going to let it pile up in my house... It’s not super sanitary. So, that’s the biggest issue I’m thinking of. But yeah, it’s super problematic for me. A week I can last. But, that’s the thing — is it really going to be a week?”

Both Teamsters Local 25 and Republic Service told Boston 25 they’d soon have developments from the negotiating table.

