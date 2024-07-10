Canton detective put on leave following testimony heard during Karen Read murder trial, chief says

CANTON, Mass. — A Canton Police detective was placed on paid leave back in June following the testimony of an embattled State Police trooper in the Karen Read murder trial, according to authorities.

Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty confirms Detective Kevin Albert was placed on administrative leave with pay as of June 13. The suspension, she says, came on the heels of Trooper Michael Proctor’s explosive testimony, where Proctor acknowledged that he and Kevin went out drinking several months after the death of John O’Keefe.

Proctor was the lead investigator in the murder case and previously stated he had no known relations with anyone involved.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022.

Prosecutors said Read and O’Keefe had been drinking heavily before she dropped him off at a party at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow officer. They said she hit him with her SUV before driving away.

The defense sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside Albert’s home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

At this point the Norfolk County District Attorney still plans to retry Karen Read after her case ended in a mistrial last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

