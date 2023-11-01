3rd suspect arrested in connection to violent home invasion at Brookline mansion

A man sought for a violent home invasion at a multi-million dollar mansion in Brookline over the summer has been arrested, according to police.

32-year-old Corey Buchannan of Lowell was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with home invasion, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID, conspiracy, and larceny over $1,200.

The arrest stems from a house break-in on July 18 where a 61-year-old victim was badly beaten in his home on Warren Street as he was sleeping, according to Brookline Police.

Two men were previously arrested for the alleged crime.

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects covering a surveillance camera outside of the home with what appeared to be a surgical mask.

A second suspect in a black hoodie, black mask, and blue gloves was also caught on video ducking out of the view of a surveillance camera as he snooped around below a deck.

Brookline resident assaulted after 2 masked men force their way into multi-million dollar home Brookline Police Department

Buchannan was arraigned Friday morning and is currently being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

No further information was immediately available.

