Flight destined for Italy canceled after scare on runway at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — For the second time in as many days, an engine issue on a Boston flight resulted in a fire that caused travel delays for passengers.

Delta Airlines flight 112 bound for Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport in Rome experienced an engine issue before departure around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Delta spokesperson.

A fire was discovered on the No. 1 engine and emergency crews quickly extinguished it, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were 152 people on board the Airbus 330-300 but there were no reports of any injuries.

The runway was temporarily shut down as the plane was taxied back to the gate for inspection.

The flight was ultimately canceled after the inspection determined additional maintenance was required.

“Delta teams are working to re-accommodate our customers and we apologize for the inconvenience and delay,” a spokesperson said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group