25-year-old Franklin man killed in early morning motorcycle crash, DA says

WALPOLE, Mass. — Authorities identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Monday morning.

Spencer Reid, 25, of Franklin, was riding a motorcycle in the area of East Street and Tanglewood Road in Walpole just before 7 a.m. when he was involved in a collision with an SUV, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Reid was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say no charges were immediately filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, Walpole and Mansfield Police accident reconstruction experts, and Walpole Police detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

