Nor’easter to bring high wind gusts to Massachusetts

A major nor’easter is set to hit New England on Sunday night, and last until late Monday evening.

A blizzard warning has been issued for Essex County, Norfolk County, Middlesex County, Suffolk County, Bristol County, Plymouth County, Barnstable County, Dukes County, Nantucket Counties, and parts of Rhode Island. Parts of western Massachusetts are currently seeing a winter storm warming.

Parts of the region are expected to see wind gusts up to 60 mph. Nantucket has been issued a high wind warning until 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service is reporting winds up to 70 mph on the island.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult during the day on Monday, so it’s recommended to work from home if you can.

“Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult or impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage,” the National Weather Service warned.

This is the first blizzard warning since January of 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

