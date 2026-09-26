Nor’easter batters Mass. coast with whipping winds as flood threat grows ahead of high tide

QUINCY, Mass. — A powerful nor’easter is pounding the Massachusetts coast with heavy rain and strong winds Saturday morning, raising concerns about coastal flooding as the storm’s worst approaches.

In Quincy, residents in low-lying neighborhoods are urged to stay alert as conditions worsen ahead of high tide.

The city’s Sea Street has repeatedly flooded during major coastal storms. With steady rain, the area was already showing signs of the storm’s impact.

The next high tide is expected just before noon, a key period that could increase the risk of coastal flooding as strong onshore winds continue to push water toward the shoreline. City officials have spent the week warning residents to prepare for possible road closures, downed trees, and power outages.

At the last check, Quincy reported no outages, despite expected wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Quincy leaders have also been taking steps to reduce the storm’s potential impact. According to the mayor, city crews have been managing tide gates, preparing pumps, and clearing storm drains ahead of the nor’easter.

With heavy rain, powerful winds, and rising tides expected throughout the day, officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads when possible and avoid any flooded areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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