Non-U.S. citizen arrested for wrongful voting in New Hampshire, AG says

CONCORD, N.H. — A non-U.S. citizen has been arrested for wrongful voting in New Hampshire, the attorney general said Tuesday.

Naseef Bryan, who is living in Manchester, is charged with three class B felony counts of wrongful voting, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Bryan is expected to be arraigned at the Ninth Circuit Court, Manchester District Division, on Aug. 22, Formella said.

Naseef Bryan (New Hampshire Attorney General's Office)

Prosecutors allege that Bryan “knowingly voted for any office or measure” in the Nov. 7, 2023 Manchester city election, the Jan. 23, 2024 New Hampshire Presidential Primary election, and the Nov. 5, 2024 New Hampshire state general election, despite not being qualified to vote because he is not a U.S. citizen.

If convicted of the charges, Bryan faces 3½ to 7 years in state prison and a fine of up to $4,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

