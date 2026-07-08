Noah Kahan inspires a new litter of service dogs named during Fenway shows

BOSTON — Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is bringing his music home to Boston with a four-night concert run at Fenway Park — and he’s gaining some adorable new fans along the way.

NEADS World Class Service Dogs in Princeton named its newest litter of service dog puppies after Noah Kahan in celebration of his Boston shows this week.

The organization shared that the puppy names were inspired by the excitement surrounding the concerts — and by the CEO’s countdown to Friday night’s performance.

“Because the CEO is officially counting down the hours until Friday’s show, we let our love for the music take over the puppy nursery,” NEADS said.

The puppies’ names are Noah Kahan, Northern Attitude, Stick, Orange Juice, Busyhead, and Dan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group