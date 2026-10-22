The ‘No-Spend Challenge’

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Every day we’re encouraged to buy something. On our phones, our computers, in our email, and all over social media.

It’s no surprise that more than one in four Americans are now spending more than they earn. So, some people are pushing the reset button, cutting out nonessential shopping to take back control of their money.

Another purchase, more packages, things we never planned to buy.

Every day we’re surrounded by sales, social media, emails, and ads designed to make us click “buy now.” and even people who have a monthly budget say they regularly spend more than they planned.

So, what if you just stopped? You still buy what you need. Stop buying what you don’t.

Could you go 30 days without buying anything from Amazon? Not buying any clothes or having any food delivered? Give up spending extra on beauty products and home décor?

How many of those made you a little uncomfortable? That’s probably where most of your impulse spending happens.

Experts say to start, make impulse buying more difficult. Unfollowing shopping accounts, deleting shopping apps, removing saved credit cards and turn off one-click checkout.

If buying takes just a little more effort, your brain has time to ask, “Do I really need this?” another trick, keep a ‘want’ list. Write it down, add today’s date and come back in a month. If you still want it a month later, it may actually be worth buying.

One more thing, give yourself a money mission. Are you saving for vacation, to pay off debt, a new car, retirement? When your savings have a purpose, it becomes easier to say “no” to another impulse purchase. The goal isn’t to never buy something again. It’s to stop buying things that don’t really add value to your life.

People who complete a no-spend reset often say the biggest change isn’t just a healthier bank account; it’s a healthier relationship with money. Financial experts say the most successful challenges start with a clear goal, whether that’s paying off debt, building an emergency fund, or saving for something you really value.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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Sources:

https://www.mmbb.org/resources/e-newsletter/2024/october-1/10-ways-americans-overspend

https://www.oneunited.com/blog/the-social-media-trap-how-to-avoid-overspending/

https://finance.yahoo.com/personal-finance/banking/article/no-buy-2026-challenge-154420627.html?guccounter=1

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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