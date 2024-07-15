BOSTON — A large glass plate fell from Causeway Street on Monday afternoon, shattering on the sidewalk.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of an external glass falling from 100 Causeway at about 1:25 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Officers closed the entire entrance to the TD Garden and to North Station while crews spent hours cleaning up the mess.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 No injuries reported after glass pane falls on Causeway Street

The cause of the broken window remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group