No injuries reported after early morning fire in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Mass. — No one was hurt after an early morning fire in Winthrop.

According to the fire department, around 1:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to 51 Somerset Ave. for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully involved in fire.

The home’s five occupants had evacuated on their own before the Department’s arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews battled the fire for three and a half hours, in brutal wind and snow, before eventually putting the fire out.

Fire crews had to dig several fire hydrants out of the snow to be able to use them to extend hose lines.

“These were extremely challenging conditions, and I am grateful for the work of our crews and mutual aid partners in handling the incident while making sure everyone was safe and protected,” said Chief Calandra.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

