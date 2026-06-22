No injuries reported after crews knock down West Newbury garage fire

WEST NEWBURY, Mass. — A garage fire fully engulfed in flames was safely extinguished in West Newbury Sunday morning, Fire Chief Michael Dwyer says.

Just before 9 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to 79 Church Street after multiple 911 calls reported a garage fire.

Once on scene, crews found a detached garage completely on fire, with flames also extending to a vehicle nearby. Crews began to attack the flames, calling in mutual aid to assist.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene by the Newburyport, Groveland, Newbury, Georgetown, Amesbury and Merrimac Fire Departments. Atlantic Ambulance also responded. Station coverage was provided by the Georgetown, Newbury, Merrimac, Rowley and Boxford Fire Departments.

While battling the flames, the roof of the garage collapsed. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, getting the flames under control around 9:19 a.m.

“Thanks to the quick response of our firefighters and mutual aid partners, we were able to contain this fire to the garage and prevent it from spreading to the nearby home,” said Chief Dwyer. “We are grateful that no one was injured and appreciate the assistance we received from surrounding departments.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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