GARDNER, Mass. — No injuries were reported after a building crashed into a Burger King in Gardner, the fire department wrote.

According to the department’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a car into the building. Upon arrival, emergency crews found that the restaurant had sustained moderate damage from the impact.

0 of 5 No injuries reported after car drives through Burger King in Gardner (Gardner Fire Department) No injuries reported after car drives through Burger King in Gardner (Gardner Fire Department) No injuries reported after car drives through Burger King in Gardner (Gardner Fire Department) No injuries reported after car drives through Burger King in Gardner (Gardner Fire Department) No injuries reported after car drives through Burger King in Gardner (Gardner Fire Department)

The city’s building commissioner and the board of health also arrived at the restaurant to assist with the response.

The Gardner Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group