No injuries reported after brick facade falls off former Boston storage building

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Injuries were avoided after a shower of bricks fell from a former Boston storage building Wednesday, police say.

Police responded to Norfolk Avenue and Hampden Street around 4:30 p.m. after a large chunk of brick fell off the side of the old Howard Storage building.

A building inspector has been called to the scene to investigate the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

