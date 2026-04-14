No car, No problem: Boston unveils stadium express bus service for World Cup games in Foxborough

BOSTON — With the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Boston this summer, local organizers are rolling out a new transportation option to help fans get to and from matches with fewer headaches.

The Boston Host Committee (Boston 26) announced Tuesday the launch of Boston Stadium Express, a direct bus service designed to transport fans to matches at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium this summer as part of a broader regional transportation plan coordinated with state, city, and transit partners.

Boston is set to host seven World Cup matches, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the region. Officials say Boston Stadium Express will help manage increased demand while reducing congestion on matchdays.

“Providing fans with clear, reliable transportation is essential to delivering a positive tournament experience,” said Boston 26 President Mike Loynd. “This is about giving fans alternatives to driving and making it as easy as possible to get to and from the matches.”

How Boston Stadium Express works

The official bus service will be operated in partnership with Yankee Line, a Massachusetts‑based motorcoach company with experience supporting major events. The system is designed to serve up to 10,000 fans per match, with more than 20 pickup locations across Greater Boston and the surrounding region.

Pickup points include Boston Logan International Airport, with service at every terminal, as well as locations as far as the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence.

Routes are designed using AI‑powered demand forecasting, according to Yankee Line, to help maximize capacity and minimize roadway congestion. The service is being coordinated with partners, including the MBTA, MassDOT, and GATRA.

Hotel connections and schedules

Boston Stadium Express will also partner with more than 100 hotels throughout Greater Boston, transporting fans directly from their lodging to the stadium.

Buses will begin departing pickup locations three hours before kickoff, with return trips starting 30 minutes after the final whistle.

“It offers visitors a great deal of choice and convenience,” said Meet Boston President and CEO Martha J. Sheridan, noting the service complements expanded commuter rail operations for matchdays.

Tickets and important rules

Cost: $95 round‑trip

Sales begin: Tuesday, April 14

Advance purchase required

Tickets are only available to fans with a valid same‑day World Cup match ticket

Capacity is limited

Fans must arrive at least 30 minutes before departure

More information and ticket sales are available through the Boston 26 website.

Other transportation options

In addition to Boston Stadium Express, transportation partners plan expanded services during the tournament, including 14 commuter rail trains from South Station for each match. Boston Stadium Train tickets cost $80 round‑trip and are available exclusively through the MBTA’s mTicket app. The commuter rail is the only MBTA public transit option serving Boston Stadium on matchdays.

There will be no MBTA subway or bus service to the stadium.

Parking, rideshare, and traffic impacts

Prepaid parking passes are required for stadium lots

No free general parking

No tailgating allowed

Dedicated areas will be available for rideshare and taxi services only

No private vehicle drop‑off or pick‑up zones

Officials are warning fans to expect road closures, traffic shifts, and delays, especially for weekday matches that overlap with normal commuter traffic.

Boston 26 is urging fans to plan ahead, explore alternatives to driving, and allow extra time to reach the stadium during the World Cup.

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games, visit bostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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