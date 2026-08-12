‘The nightmare ended’: Local advocates rejoice in former Mass. US Marines’ return to USA

DRACUT, Mass. — A New England family and local advocates are rejoicing after a former US Marine landed safely back in the US Wednesday morning after being in Russian custody for more than 1,600 days.

Robert Gilman, 31, touched down in Texas Wednesday morning and was greeted by family members and White House officials. Advocates who helped his return tell Boston 25 that he’s receiving medical treatment.

The Lowell native was reportedly travelling to Moldova in 2021 to teach English after serving. In the Moscow area, he fell ill. Advocates claim he was wrongfully accused of assaulting an officer while intoxicated and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In custody, his health grew increasingly worse, they said.

Kieran Ramsey, chief investigating officer at the non-profit Global Reach, has been working with the family and lawmakers to get him home safely.

“The nightmare ended when the wheels touched down of the US government jet,” he told Boston 25 Wednesday. “There is nothing simple about this effort.”

The case has garnered bipartisan support and calls for action.

Ramsey continued, “You’re going to want to know [the government’s] going to do everything they can.”

Global Reach worked alongside the James Foley Foundation, another group that advocates for US nationals unjustly held abroad.

President and founder Diane Foley’s son, James, a freelance conflict reporter from New Hampshire, was killed in 2014 by ISIS after being kidnapped and held hostage for years.

The Wolfeboro mother started the James Foley Foundation just three weeks after her son’s death in Syria. She dedicated years to advocating for the safe return of US nationals.

“I knew we could do better as a country,” she said. “The brutality of his murder shocked us all, shocked the world in many ways... There was a need to find a silver lining.”

She claimed that more than 200 US nationals have been returned home safely since 2015.

However, both she and Ramsey are eyeing more cases abroad and said there’s much more work to be done.

Ramsey said it’s unclear when Gilman is expected back in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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