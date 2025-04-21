WORESTER, Mass. — They may not have run in the big race Monday but these newborns at UMass Memorial’s NICU, swapped out their bibs, put on head bands.... and then got some much-deserved sleep.

Don’t worry, these potential future marathoners have a while to train. First - they just need to learn to walk.

0 of 3 NICU newborns at UMass Memorial celebrate first Boston Marathon (@UMassMemorialHealth) NICU newborns at UMass Memorial celebrate first Boston Marathon (@UMassMemorialHealth) NICU newborns at UMass Memorial celebrate first Boston Marathon (@UMassMemorialHealth)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group