NICU moms celebrate Mother’s Day at Tufts Medical Center

BOSTON — NICU moms in Boston were able to celebrate Mother’s Day early with the help of a local hospital.

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, the Tufts Medical Center NICU held its 7th annual Mother’s Day celebration!

The event, organized by Child Life Specialist Danielle Mollung, featured a day of pampering and relaxation for the moms of NICU babies.

Moms were treated to a brunch and a chance to mingle with other moms. Then, each mom had an individual makeup application session with makeup artist Andrea Goulos from Glow by Goulos in Beverly, helping each mom feel beautiful and empowered.

Finally, Heather Maloney from Heather Maloney Photography in Brookline, captured special moments with NICU moms and their babies in a glamorous photoshoot.

Warrior Family Books for NICU donated a gas gift card for each family, so transportation wouldn’t be a barrier to this event.

