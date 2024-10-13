NH woman charged with DUI after crashing into utility pole in Pelham

PELHAM, NH — A New Hampshire woman is being charged with a DUI after crashing into a utility pole in Pelham.

According to police, on Saturday, October 12 around 6:48 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a utility pole on Atwood Road near Peaceful Drive.

Officers said, the driver, identified as Lauryn Beauregard, 28 of Pelham was impaired when she backed out of a driveway and then drove forward into a utility pole.

No one was injured but the pole and her car were both damaged heavily.

Beauregard was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Operation.

She will be arraigned at the Salem NH District Court on October 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

